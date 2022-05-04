Left Menu

Highlights of off-cycle meeting RBI's Monetary Policy Committee

04-05-2022
Following are the highlights of the decisions taken in the off-cycle meeting of RBI's Monetary Policy Committee: * Benchmark policy rate (repo) hiked by 40 bps to 4.4 pc with immediate effect * First hike in policy rate since August 2018 to increase cost of borrowing for corporates, individuals * Cash reserve ratio hiked by 50 bps to 4.5 pc effective May 21 * MPC held an off-cycle meeting on May 2 & 4 to reassess evolving inflation-growth dynamics * RBI also decides to remain accommodative while focusing on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure inflation remains within target going forward * Global commodity price dynamics driving path of food inflation in India * Inflation expected to rule at elevated levels, warranting resolute and calibrated steps to anchor inflation expectations and contain second round effects * Renewed lockdowns & supply chain disruptions due to resurgence of COVID-19 infections in major economies could sustain higher logistics costs for longer * Indian economy appears capable of weathering deterioration in geopolitical conditions * Jump in fertiliser prices and other input costs has direct impact on food prices in India * Spillovers from global wheat shortages impacting domestic prices, even though domestic supply remains comfortable * Next meeting of the MPC is scheduled during June 6-8.

