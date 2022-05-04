SC to hear plea seeking release of Amitabh-starrer 'Jhund' on OTT platform on May 6

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Thursday a plea challenging the Telangana High Court order staying the proposed release of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Hindi movie 'Jhund' on the Over the Top (OTT) platform on May 6. A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli took note of the submissions that the film, which was earlier released in theatres on March 4, is scheduled to be released on the OTT platform and the high court's status quo order is coming in between.

''The OTT release date was announced in March and on Friday, a one-line order was passed by the Telangana High Court,” senior advocate C A Sundaram said.

The senior lawyer said the challenge to the movie had already been dismissed earlier.

“We will list it tomorrow,” the CJI said.

The high court, on April 29, ordered status quo concerning the release of the movie on OTT platforms in its interim order passed on the plea of Hyderabad-based filmmaker Nandi Chinni Kumar and fixed June 9 as the next date of hearing.

The plea alleged copyright violation by the makers of 'Jhund'. 'Jhund', a biographical sports film, is based on the life of Vijay Barse, founder of NGO 'Slum Soccer'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)