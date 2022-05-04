Women's potential should be tapped for holistic development of North East region: Kishan Reddy

The minister for Development of North East Region, Tourism and Culture, Shri G. Kishan Reddy today presided over an interactive session with senior officials of the Government of India and State Governments of the 8 north eastern States.

The Minister called upon the senior officials to leverage this interactive session to collectively brainstorm on important themes concerning the development of the North East Region and accelerate the pace of development.

Addressing the gathering, the minister called for greater coordination between the central government ministeries and State governments. He assured that the Ministry of Development of North East Region shall focus on its role as a coordinator and ensure the developmental process is not impeded because of systemic issues. He said that he has held many joint reviews with several line ministries of the Government of India and State governments and plans to hold more in the days to come.

The minister also said that certain key areas such as agriculture, employment generation, skill development, connectivity and infrastructure, social services including health and education, and Tourism development called for greater focus in these sectors.

The Minister also stressed that his agenda for the next financial year would be to ensure that the funds under 10%GBS are completely and fruitfully utilized, projects are implemented quickly without delays and aligned to the realities of the North East Region.

The Minister said that newly constituted "Agri-task force" would help in ensuring optimum utilization of funds and maximum benefit to the people of the region. He requested that coordination and cooperation of all the State Governments would be critical for its success.

The Minister also emphasised that a scientific gap analysis needs to be held, where strengths and weaknesses need to be identified for a targeted action.

He further said that, the States and central ministeries must equally focus on social development and employment generation along with a continued focus on infrastructural development. He said that this would important to ensure that development reaches the last mile and manifests itself in the form improved standard of living and social upliftment.

The Minister called upon all the officers to jointly work on an action plan for the holistic development of the region and complete utilization of funds. Hon'ble Minister also appreciated the talented and capable women of North East Region and said that their potential should be tapped for holistic development of the region, he also added.

The Minister further informed that a 2-day workshop would be held in Delhi soon with all the central and Sate stakeholders to carry forward the momentum built up by this conference.

