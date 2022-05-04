Kremlin says no agreement reached on possible meeting between Putin and Pope Francis
Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 15:55 IST
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that no agreement had been reached on a possible meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Pope Francis for talks about Ukraine.
Pope Francis said in an interview published on Tuesday that he had asked for a meeting in Moscow with Putin to try to stop the war in Ukraine but had not received a reply.
