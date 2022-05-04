Left Menu

Man held with six illegal pistols in Haryana's Jind

The Haryana Police has arrested a man with six illegal pistols and a live cartridge in Jind district on Wednesday, officials said.The accused has been identified as Happy alias Kashi, a resident of Alewa in Jind, a spokesperson of Haryana Police said here.He said a police team received a tip-off that a man was roaming near a government school in the Alewa area along with illegal weapons and he could use that to commit some crime.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-05-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 15:58 IST
The Haryana Police has arrested a man with six illegal pistols and a live cartridge in Jind district on Wednesday, officials said.

''The accused has been identified as Happy alias Kashi, a resident of Alewa in Jind,'' a spokesperson of Haryana Police said here.

He said a police team received a tip-off that a man was roaming near a government school in the Alewa area along with illegal weapons and he could use that to commit some crime. ''Accordingly, the police team raided the location and arrested the accused. When searched, two 30 bore pistols, four 32 bore pistols and a live cartridge were recovered from his possession,'' he said.

A case has been registered against the accused under the provisions of the Arms Act. The police is also investigating his criminal background.

