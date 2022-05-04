Man held with six illegal pistols in Haryana's Jind
The Haryana Police has arrested a man with six illegal pistols and a live cartridge in Jind district on Wednesday, officials said.The accused has been identified as Happy alias Kashi, a resident of Alewa in Jind, a spokesperson of Haryana Police said here.He said a police team received a tip-off that a man was roaming near a government school in the Alewa area along with illegal weapons and he could use that to commit some crime.
- Country:
- India
The Haryana Police has arrested a man with six illegal pistols and a live cartridge in Jind district on Wednesday, officials said.
''The accused has been identified as Happy alias Kashi, a resident of Alewa in Jind,'' a spokesperson of Haryana Police said here.
He said a police team received a tip-off that a man was roaming near a government school in the Alewa area along with illegal weapons and he could use that to commit some crime. ''Accordingly, the police team raided the location and arrested the accused. When searched, two 30 bore pistols, four 32 bore pistols and a live cartridge were recovered from his possession,'' he said.
A case has been registered against the accused under the provisions of the Arms Act. The police is also investigating his criminal background.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The Haryana Police
- Kashi
- Haryana Police
- 'The
- Jind
- Alewa
ALSO READ
Haryana Police busts fake diesel manufacturing unit in Sirsa, arrests two
Haryana Police busts spurious fuel racket in Sirsa
Mauritius PM offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi
Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Masjid issue: HC dismisses plea challenging civil court order
Gyanvapi mosque near Kashi Vishwanath temple not a Waqf property: Counsel for temple