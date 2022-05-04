Kremlin dismisses speculation Putin to declare war on Ukraine on May 9
The Kremlin on Wednesday dismissed speculation that President Vladimir Putin planned to declare war against Ukraine and declare a national mobilization on May 9 when Russia commemorates the Soviet Union's victory in World War Two.
Commenting on speculation that Putin will declare war against Ukraine on May 9, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "There is no chance of that. It's nonsense."
Putin is set to deliver a speech on May 9 and oversee a military parade on Moscow's Red Square.
