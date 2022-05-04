Left Menu

Metinvest to evacuate staff from Ukraine coking plant after 10 killed in shelling

Ukraine's largest steelmaker, Metinvest, said on Wednesday it had offered to evacuate staff from its coking plant in the eastern frontline city of Avdiivka after 10 workers were killed in Russian shelling.

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 16:13 IST
Metinvest to evacuate staff from Ukraine coking plant after 10 killed in shelling
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's largest steelmaker, Metinvest, said on Wednesday it had offered to evacuate staff from its coking plant in the eastern frontline city of Avdiivka after 10 workers were killed in Russian shelling. The workers were killed at a bus stop on Tuesday as they waited for a bus to take them home after they finished their shift at the factory.

"Despite difficult logistics and hostile shelling, the Metinvest Group is ready to evacuate all employees and members of their families who wish to leave the dangerous place," Metinvest said in a statement. It added 20 people had also been wounded in an attack that gave the victims no time to return to the plant's bomb shelters which are equipped with drinking water, medicines and generators.

Metinvest said it was carrying out a process of "conservation" at the Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant, the largest coke producer in Ukraine, and that it had minimised the number of staff working on the plant's industrial sites. Specialists continue to work to ensure the storage of industrial facilities, it said.

Metinvest, which is controlled by Ukraine's richest businessman, Rinat Akhmetov, put some of its production facilities into a special "hot conservation" regime at the start of Russia's invasion to protect equipment and prevent accidents during Russia's invasion. They include the Illich Iron and Steel Works, the second largest metallurgical enterprise in Ukraine, and the Azovstal iron and steel works, which is one of the biggest steel rolling companies in the country and is in the port city of Mariupol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helicopter in key reusability test

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helico...

 Global
4
JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022