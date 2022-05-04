Left Menu

Ex-Ghaziabad DM suspended by UP govt

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-05-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 16:35 IST
Ex-Ghaziabad DM suspended by UP govt
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has suspended former Ghaziabad’s District Magistrate Nidhi Kesarwani for alleged irregularities in land acquisitions for Delhi-Meerut Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

The officer is presently on central deputation and so, the state government has forwarded the matter to the central government for further action against her.

''Following zero-tolerance policy toward corruption, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered the suspension of the then DM Ghaziabad, now on central deputation, and ordered to forward the matter to the Centre to initiate departmental action,'' the CM office said in a tweet in Hindi.

Strict action will be taken against those involved in irregularities in land acquisition, the tweet said, adding an FIR would be lodged against the guilty.

''A section officer and a review officer of the Appointment Department will also be suspended for the delay in taking up the matter on the probe report. Departmental action will also be initiated against the deputy secretary,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helicopter in key reusability test

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helico...

 Global
4
JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022