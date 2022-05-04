Left Menu

Youth shot dead in marriage function over petty dispute

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 04-05-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 16:41 IST
Youth shot dead in marriage function over petty dispute
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An 18-year-old youth was shot dead at a marriage function in Kanshiram Colony here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Puwayan area of the district on Tuesday night when Om, a guest at the marriage function, was shot by Rahul Agnihotri, another guest, over some dispute, they said.

Om died on the spot, they added.

An FIR has been registered in this regard against Agnihotri on the complaint of the victim's father. Police are trying to arrest the accused.

