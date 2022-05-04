German govt in talks on asset disclosure for sanctioned persons - minister
04-05-2022
German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said the government is looking into whether sanctioned persons could be legally obligated to disclose what assets they have in Germany.
A new sanctions instrument to this effect is currently being discussed, said Lindner on Wednesday during a joint news conference with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Finance Minister Christian Lindner.
