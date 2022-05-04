Left Menu

SC stays Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch) exam-2021

The applicants herein participated in the Examination of Haryana Civil Service Judicial Branch and after burning the midnight oil, got selected for the Main Examination of Haryana Civil Service Judicial Branch.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 16:49 IST
New Delhi, May 4 (PTI)The Supreme Court Wednesday stayed the mains examination of Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch) -- 2021 scheduled to commence from May 6 due to the clash with the Preliminary Exam of Madhya Pradesh Civil Judge, Junior Division (Entry Level) Exam --2021.

A bench comprising Justices Vineet Saran and Justice J K Maheshwari passed the interim order and posted the matter for further hearing on May 9.

The top court asked the Punjab and Haryana High Court to either inform the rescheduled dates or assist it in fixing the dates.

The top court's order came on a plea by Raghav Gumbar and some aspirants who pointed out that the Haryana exam was originally fixed from April 22 to April 24, however, the same was postponed to May 6-8 because of the clash with the dates of the Delhi Judicial Service Exams.

Advocate Namit Saxena, appearing in the matter, sought that the High Court should postpone the present dates as well in view of the clash with MP exams. ''The applicants herein participated in the Examination of Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch) and after burning the midnight oil, got selected for the Main Examination of Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch). The applicants herein consist aged between 22 to 34 years who have invested their time and money for a long time, to get selected in the State Judicial Services of the country but on account of the notification dated March 30, 2022, have been stripped off their right to participate in the Judicial Examination of their choice. ''That the same is against the basic Fundamental Rights of the applicants as granted under the Constitution and therefore, the applicants herein are constrained to prefer the present application seeking intervention in the present Writ Petition,'' the plea said.

The petitioners had filed an intervention application through Saxena who is Advocate-on-Record.PTI PKS RKS RKS

