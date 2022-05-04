Left Menu

Tunisia finds 24 more bodies of migrants after boats sank in April

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 04-05-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 16:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Tunisia's coastguard has retrieved 24 more bodies of migrants who had been among about 120 people on boats that sank off the Tunisian coast at the end of April, a judicial official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The confirmed death toll has now reached 67 from last month's sinking of four boats as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy. More than 50 people are still missing.

