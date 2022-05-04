Left Menu

Rajasthan: Man kills friend for 'affair' with ex-girlfriend

The stick used in the attack and mobile phone of the victim have been recovered, Alwar SP Tejaswani Gautam said.Deepak was living with his uncle for the past 10 years. His uncle Sitaram Yadav had lodged a complaint with police after he went missing.

Rajasthan: Man kills friend for 'affair' with ex-girlfriend
A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his friend for having an ''affair'' with his former girlfriend in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Wednesday. Police cracked the kidnapping and murder case 21 days after a complaint was lodged. The accused, identified as Paramjeet Singh, had called Deepak Kumar to his residence following a dispute over the issue. The dispute escalated and the accused attacked Kumar with a stick on his head. He then put the body in a sack and set it and other belongings on fire.

''The accused was presented before a court, which remanded him in police custody till May 8. The stick used in the attack and mobile phone of the victim have been recovered,'' Alwar SP Tejaswani Gautam said.

Deepak was living with his uncle for the past 10 years. His uncle Sitaram Yadav had lodged a complaint with police after he went missing.

