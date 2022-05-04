Left Menu

Myanmar Supreme Court 'summarily dismisses' Suu Kyi appeal -source

The Supreme Court in military-ruled Myanmar on Wednesday struck down an appeal from deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi against a five-year jail sentence she was handed last week on corruption charges.

Reuters | Naypyidaw | Updated: 04-05-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 18:31 IST
Myanmar Supreme Court 'summarily dismisses' Suu Kyi appeal -source
Aung San Suu Kyi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

The Supreme Court in military-ruled Myanmar on Wednesday struck down an appeal from deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi against a five-year jail sentence she was handed last week on corruption charges. "The appeal was summarily rejected," said a source with knowledge of the proceedings, adding that the court dismissed the appeal as soon as it was lodged without hearing arguments from either side.

The Nobel laureate had been found guilty last week, in the first of 11 corruption cases brought against her. Suu Kyi has been under house arrest on charges ranging from corruption to treason, and potentially carrying a combined sentence of 190 years since the military last year overthrew an elected government that she had led.

The supreme court's dismissal further diminishes any chance of a political comeback for the long-time symbol of resistance against the junta.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helicopter in key reusability test

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helico...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022