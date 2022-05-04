Left Menu

NHRC notice to UP govt, DGP over rape of minor gang-rape survivor by police station in-charge

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 18:42 IST
NHRC notice to UP govt, DGP over rape of minor gang-rape survivor by police station in-charge
The NHRC on Wednesday sent notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state police chief over a minor gang-rape survivor being allegedly raped by the in-charge of a police station in Lalitpur.

Taking suo motu cognizance of a media report, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) observed that the contents of the report, if true, amount to human rights violations of the victim.

In a statement, it said the NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that a 13-year-old girl was raped by the in-charge of the police station in the Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh when she went there to get an FIR registered about her gangrape.

Accordingly, it has issued notices to the chief secretary, and the director general of police, seeking a report within four weeks, it said.

Five people have been arrested and an FIR filed against six, including the girl's aunt and the SHO of the Pali police station who is absconding. Besides, all the other policemen of the station have been taken away from active duty and sent to police lines. Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Jhansi, Jogendra Kumar has been asked to probe the matter and submit the report within 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

