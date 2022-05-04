Denmark, Finland support EU proposal for sanctions on Russian oil
Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 04-05-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 18:46 IST
Denmark and Finland support a European Commission proposal to apply sanctions on Russian oil, the countries' Prime Ministers told a press conference in Copenhagen on Wednesday.
