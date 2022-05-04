Mexico urges U.S. to boost investment in Central America to curb migration
Mexico City
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday urged the United States to boost investment in Central America to help curb migration, saying not enough had been done.
"Almost nothing has been invested so far," Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference, making reference to prior U.S. commitments to invest in Central America.
