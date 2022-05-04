Mexico's President not planning sanctions on Russia for war with Ukraine
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 04-05-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 18:57 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday his administration will not impose sanctions on Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine.
"We want to remain neutral," Lopez Obrador said, calling for dialogue.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexican
- Russia
- Lopez Obrador
- Ukraine
- Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russians fight in streets of Ukrainian town
U.S. seeks to seize superyacht in Fiji from suspected Russian owner
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
How the image of a besieged and victimised Russia came to be so ingrained in the country’s psyche
WRAPUP 3-Ukraine says 'Battle of Donbas' begins with Russian attacks all along front