US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street inches higher at open ahead of Fed decision

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 19:06 IST
U.S. stock indexes inched higher at open on Wednesday following positive earnings from companies including Starbucks and Advanced Micro Devices, while investors braced for the biggest U.S. interest rate hike since May 2000.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 43.01 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 33,171.80.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.70 points, or 0.14%, at 4,181.18, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 10.97 points, or 0.09%, to 12,574.73 at the opening bell.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

