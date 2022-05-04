Gang member arrested from Delhi's Bakhtawarpur

A 25-year-old member of a gang has been arrested from Delhi's Bakhtawarpur area, police said on Wednesday.

Deepak, a resident of Jhajjar in Harayana, was arrested on Monday night. He was a member of the Baba and Nandu gang, they said. ''After getting information that Deepak will come to Bakhtawarpur to meet his associate, police laid a trap. On seeing the police, he tried to escape but was nabbed,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said. According to the police, Deepak along with his associates had on November 20, 2018, allegedly killed rival gang member Roshan in the Najafgarh area to avenge the murder of Sachin Chhikara's father.

Chhikara is a leading member of the Baba-Nandu gang, they said, adding Deepak had jumped interim bail in Roshan's murder case. Police seized a pistol and three cartridges from him, they added.

