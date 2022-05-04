Left Menu

Remove discrepancies in welfare schemes for defence personnel: Rajasthan Governor

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday issued instructions to remove discrepancies in welfare schemes for defence personnel.He also directed for an effective implementation of welfare schemes besides taking care of ex-servicemen, widows and their dependents and providing them employment.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-05-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 19:10 IST
Remove discrepancies in welfare schemes for defence personnel: Rajasthan Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday issued instructions to remove discrepancies in welfare schemes for defence personnel.

He also directed for an effective implementation of welfare schemes besides taking care of ex-servicemen, widows and their dependents and providing them employment. He called for time-bound work in coordination with all government departments in matters related to the welfare of serving and ex-servicemen. Mishra was presiding over the 14th meeting of the Rajya Sainik Welfare Board and the 31st meeting of the Managing Committee of the Amalgamated Fund on Wednesday. Mishra said it is the moral duty of all to give special respect to families of martyrs. He said along with transparency, there should be an emphasis on practicality in the rules related to the allotment of land. The Governor also stressed on removing complexities in the employment of the dependents of soldiers who die in the line of duty and for effective disposal of such pending cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
4
JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022