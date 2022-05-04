Remove discrepancies in welfare schemes for defence personnel: Rajasthan Governor

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday issued instructions to remove discrepancies in welfare schemes for defence personnel.

He also directed for an effective implementation of welfare schemes besides taking care of ex-servicemen, widows and their dependents and providing them employment. He called for time-bound work in coordination with all government departments in matters related to the welfare of serving and ex-servicemen. Mishra was presiding over the 14th meeting of the Rajya Sainik Welfare Board and the 31st meeting of the Managing Committee of the Amalgamated Fund on Wednesday. Mishra said it is the moral duty of all to give special respect to families of martyrs. He said along with transparency, there should be an emphasis on practicality in the rules related to the allotment of land. The Governor also stressed on removing complexities in the employment of the dependents of soldiers who die in the line of duty and for effective disposal of such pending cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)