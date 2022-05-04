Left Menu

U.S. condemns North Korea missile launch, says no immediate threat

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-05-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 19:27 IST
The United States condemned North Korea's ballistic missile launch on Wednesday and urged Pyongyang to refrain from further destabilizing actions, the U.S. military said in a statement.

"While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel, territory, or that of our allies, we will continue to monitor the situation," it said.

