U.S. condemns North Korea missile launch, says no immediate threat

The United States condemned North Korea's ballistic missile launch on Wednesday and urged Pyongyang to refrain from further destabilizing actions, the U.S. military said in a statement.

"While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel, territory, or that of our allies, we will continue to monitor the situation," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)