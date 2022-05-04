EU targets Russian Patriarch Kirill in new round of proposed sanctions - diplomat
Updated: 04-05-2022
The European Commission has proposed freezing the assets of Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, a diplomat said on Wednesday.
The Patriarch has been added to a draft blacklist that already includes hundreds of military officers and businessmen close to the Kremlin whom the EU accuses of supporting the war in Ukraine.
