Left Menu

HC quashes FIR of cheating filed against Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-05-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 19:48 IST
HC quashes FIR of cheating filed against Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday quashed a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust registered against Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited (IHFL).

A division bench of Justices P B Varale and S M Modak noted that the FIR lodged in April 2021 by the Palghar police was an abuse of the process of law.

The FIR, accusing the promoters and directors of the company of siphoning off funds and committing accounting irregularities, was lodged following the Palghar magistrate's April 7, 2021 direction based on a complaint by Ashutosh Kamble, a shareholder of IHFL.

The high court on Wednesday quashed the magistrate court's order directing the registration of the FIR, which was initially filed in Wada under the Palghar district and later transferred to Maharashtra's Police's Crime Investigation Department (CID). In his complaint to the magistrate, Kamble had claimed that he suffered a devaluation of his shares due to alleged misdealing by IHFL between 2014 and 2020.

Senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Amit Desai, representing IHFL, had argued that the FIR lodged by Kamble was ''absolutely malafide and part of similar attempts made earlier against the petitioners by certain persons seeking to initiate criminal proceedings on the basis of false and frivolous allegations, so as to extract money from the petitioners''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
4
JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022