Three youths sentenced to life term for killing, robbing man in Bundi 5 years ago

A Bundi court near here on Wednesday sentenced three men in their twenties to life imprisonment for murdering a 26-year-old man over five years ago for resisting their robbery bid.

Bundi’s Additional District Judge Achala Ayra also imposed a fine of Rs 1.20 lakh on each of the convicts, ruling that in default of the payment of the penalty they will have to undergo jail term for an additional period.

The district’s Additional Public Prosecutor Mahendra Kumar Sharma identified the victim as Shankar Lal Gurjar, a resident of Selor village in the district, and said he was stabbed to death by Lokesh Goswami alias Mogiya, 22, Vishnu Nayak, 22, and Kalim, 20, all residents of Bundi city, in February 2017.

The youths were in their early twenties at the time of the commission of the crime. Sharma said according to the prosecution case, the trio had planned to rob Shankar Lal after spotting him on February 8 night having liquor in a Bundi-Kota roadside eatery while having a good amount of money and a mobile phone.

As the victim headed for his home on his bike after having his drinks, the trio followed him and accosted him at a secluded stretch of the road where they snatched Rs 67,000 and the mobile phone from him, the APP said.

As Shankar Lal resisted the three assailants’ robbery bid, they attacked him with sharp-edged weapons and dumped his body behind roadside bushes, the APP said, adding the police swung into action after finding the body the next day.

The police lodged an FIR in the case and arrested the accused after a preliminary probe into it, the APP said.

The police also recovered from the trio various looted objects and filed a charge-sheet in the case under sections 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence), 365 (kidnapping), 347 (wrongful confinement for extorting money), and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

The case was included by the Bundi police under its “officer scheme” for speedy investigation and trial following which the police had completed its probe in 20 days and filed the charge-sheet, the APP said.

The trial, however, lasted for over five years following which the court convicted the three under various charges and sentenced them to life imprisonment, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)