Road rage: Two groups clash in central Delhi's Hauz Qauzi on Eid

In an incident of road rage, a scuffle broke out between two groups on Eid over a vehicle brushing past a few people in central Delhis Hauz Qauzi area, police said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 20:38 IST
In an incident of road rage, a scuffle broke out between two groups on Eid over a vehicle brushing past a few people in central Delhi's Hauz Qauzi area, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place when a group of three people, who had come from northeast Delhi’s Jafarabad to meet their relatives in Hauz Qauzi, were returning on a motorcycle and a scooty, they said.

According to police, the bike accidentally brushed past a few locals of the area, which led to an argument between two groups and soon turned into a fight. Police went to the spot and controlled the situation, officials said, adding that those who got injured were given first aid. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said that an FIR was also registered in the case. “Those involved in the scuffle are being identified and will be arrested,” Chauhan said. ''We have increased police deployment in the area to avoid any communal flare-up. It is an incident of road rage. Urge public to maintain peace and tranquillity, and do not believe in rumours,'' the DCP said.

