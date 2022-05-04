Maha minister orders action against MNS leader for `misbehaviour' with woman cop

Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Shambhuraj Desai on Wednesday asked police to take action against MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande for allegedly misbehaving with a woman constable.

A woman constable fell down and was injured in a melee outside MNS chief Raj Thackeray's house in central Mumbai earlier in the day as several party workers were detained by police. Desai tweeted in the evening, saying he had taken serious cognizance of this ''misbehaviour''. ''I have asked Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey to take immediate action,'' the minister said.

A case was being registered against Deshpande, said an official of the local police station.

Police on Wednesday detained several MNS workers gathered outside Thackeray's residence here, a day after Thackeray urged people to play the Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers wherever they hear loudspeakers blaring 'azaan' or Muslim call to prayer.

Deshpande and Santosh Dhuri, another MNS leader, managed to leave in a vehicle as police tried to catch them. The woman constable fell during this melee.

