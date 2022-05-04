Firing at Delhi's Bhajanpura, one injured
A man was injured in a firing incident in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area on Wednesday evening.
A man was injured in a firing incident in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area on Wednesday evening. According to preliminary reports, 3-4 four rounds of firing took place in which the victim sustained bullet injury on his hand. Police rushed to the spot on information.
Sources said the injured man's wife is a Delhi Police personnel. Delhi Police started an investigation of the firing incident. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
