Firing at Delhi's Bhajanpura, one injured

A man was injured in a firing incident in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area on Wednesday evening. According to preliminary reports, 3-4 four rounds of firing took place in which the victim sustained bullet injury on his hand. Police rushed to the spot on information.

Sources said the injured man's wife is a Delhi Police personnel. Delhi Police started an investigation of the firing incident. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

