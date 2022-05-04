Left Menu

Patiala clash over anti-Khalistan: Punjab police forms SIT

PTI | Patiala | Updated: 04-05-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 21:04 IST
Patiala clash over anti-Khalistan: Punjab police forms SIT
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab police on Wednesday said it has set up a five-member special investigation team to probe into the last week’s clash here over an anti-Khalistn march in which four people had been injured.

Inspector-General of Police (Patiala Range) Mukhwinder Singh Chhina said the SIT has been set up under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Mehtab Singh for probing the Patiala incident.

The SIT will carry out a detailed probe into the April 29 clash here between two groups, said Chhina.

The four other members of the SIT include two deputy superintendents of police and the station house officer of Kotwali police station.

Two groups had clashed last week over an anti-Khalistan march, hurling stones at each other and brandishing swords, forcing police to fire in the air to bring the situation under control. The clash had taken place outside the Kali Mata temple when members of the 'Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray)' began a 'Khalistan Murdabad March'. Some Sikh activists, including Nihangs, took out another march against the Sena event. Four people were injured in the subsequent clash between the two groups. Police have arrested the main accused Barjinder Singh Parwana and eight others so far for their alleged involvement in the violence.

Six FIRs have been lodged in connection with the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
4
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022