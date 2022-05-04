SC directs Maha state election commission to notify local bodies elections within two weeks

The Supreme Court Wednesday directed the Maharashtra State Election Commission to notify the programme for local bodies elections within two weeks.

A three-judge bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Abhay S Oka, and C T Ravikumar said the delimitation as it existed prior to March 11, 2022, in respect of concerned local bodies be taken as notional delimitation for the conduct of overdue elections and to conduct the same on that basis in respect of each of such local bodies.

''We observe and hold that the process of delimitation being a continuous exercise may be continued by the State of Maharashtra, subject to the outcome of these petitions, but that would be relevant only for future elections after such exercise is completed.

''For that, the elections of local bodies (around 2486) which had become due on expiry of five years term and required to be conducted before expiry of such term in terms of Article 243-E and 243-U of the Constitution, including Sections 6 and 6(B) read with Section 452A(2) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act and related provisions in other enactments governing elections of local bodies, the conduct of elections of such local bodies cannot brook any delay,'' the bench said.

Concerning reservation for scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, the top court said the mandate of the Constitution and statutory provisions must be followed while for backward classes, compliance with the triple test must be adhered to.

''Absent such compliance, no reservation can be provided in the local bodies for that category which may go for elections with immediate effect in terms of this order. As requested by the learned counsel for the State, we place on record that all steps taken by the State Election Commission and we may add even the State Government, on the basis of the directions given in terms of this order will be subject to the outcome of these proceedings. ''We make it clear that until the delimitation is done by the State Government in terms of Amendment Act(s) of 2022, the State Election Commission (SEC) shall give effect to this order also in respect of upcoming elections in respect of local bodies which would become due by efflux of time,'' the bench said while directing the State Election Commission to file a compliance report before the next date of hearing. In case of any difficulty, liberty is granted to the State Election Commission to apply before the returnable date and to ensure that the election programme in respect of the concerned local body is taken forward without any interruption, it said.

The matter is now listed for the next hearing on July 12. The top court on March 3 said it is ''not possible'' to permit any authority to act upon the recommendation made in the interim report of the state Backward Classes Commission which has said that up to 27 per cent reservation can be granted to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the local bodies in Maharashtra, subject to the condition that the total quota shall not exceed 50 per cent limit.

In December last year, the top court had directed the SEC of Maharashtra to notify 27 per cent of seats in the local body, which were reserved for the OBCs, as general seats so that the poll process can be taken forward.

On January 19, the top court had directed the state government to submit data on OBCs to the commission to examine its correctness and make recommendations on their representation in elections for the local bodies.

The court had also asked the commission to submit the interim report to the authorities concerned in two weeks of receiving information from the state government.

In its application filed in the apex court, which is hearing pleas about the OBC reservation in local bodies in Maharashtra, the state had said that in the light of the interim report, the future election should be allowed to be conducted with OBC reservation.

The order passed last year by the apex court had referred to the Constitution bench verdict of 2010 that had mentioned three conditions, including the setting up of a dedicated commission to conduct a contemporaneous rigorous empirical inquiry into the nature and implications of the backwardness qua the local bodies in the states, which are required to be followed before provisioning such reservation for the OBC category.

It had also said that subsequently, a three-judge bench of the court had reiterated the same.

A three-judge bench of the apex court had earlier said the reservation in favour of the OBCs in the local bodies in Maharashtra cannot exceed 50 per cent of the total seats reserved for the SCs, STs, and OBCs taken together. It had referred to the three conditions noted in the constitution bench verdict of 2010.

The conditions included specifying the proportion of reservation required to be provisioned local body-wise in light of the recommendations of the commission so as not to fall foul of overbreadth and in any case, such reservation shall not exceed an aggregate of 50 per cent of the total seats reserved in favour of the SCs, STs, and OBCs taken together.

