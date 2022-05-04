Left Menu

Man gets 20-year jail term for raping stepdaughter in Nagaland

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 04-05-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 21:07 IST
A special POCSO court in Kohima sentenced a man to 20 years' imprisonment for raping his five-year-old stepdaughter several times three years ago.

The court of Special Judge Y Longkumer on Monday also slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict. If he fails to pay the amount, he has to undergo an additional month of jail term, Public Prosecutor T Marlemba said here on Wednesday.

The convict had raped his stepdaughter several times in their residence in Kohima. A case was later registered with the Women Police Station in the Nagaland capital.

