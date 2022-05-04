Following are the top stories till 9 PM NATION: DEL58 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex plummets 1,300 pts as RBI wrongfoots markets; investors lose Rs 6.27 lakh cr Mumbai: Equities went into a tailspin on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank surprised the market with a mid-cycle rate hike in a bid to tame soaring inflation.

DEL81 UP-RAPE-4THLD SHO SHO arrested for sexually assaulting gang-rape survivor in UP Lalitpur/Prayagraj (UP): A Station House Officer was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl who was left outside his police station in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur by four men after they raped her for three days, officials said on Wednesday. DEL80 ISRO-LD VENUS ISRO plans mission to Venus, eyes Dec 2024 launch window New Delhi: After sending missions to the Moon and Mars, ISRO is now readying a spacecraft to orbit Venus to study what lies below the surface of the hottest planet in the solar system and also unravel the mysteries under the sulfuric acid clouds enveloping it.

DEL79 RAIL-WAGONS-COAL Power crisis: Railways deploys 86 pc of its open wagons for coal transportation New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) To counter the electricity crisis in the country, the Railways has deployed 86 per cent of its open wagons to transport coal to various power plants in the country, sources said on Wednesday. By Ananya Sengupta DEL77 BIZ-3RD LD LIC-IPO LIC IPO: Policyholders' portion oversubscribed; overall subscription at 67 pc on day 1 New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) LIC's public offer, the country's biggest-ever IPO, saw the policyholders' portion being oversubscribed on the first day itself on Wednesday, though overall subscription stood at 67 per cent.

DEL54 BIZ-2NDLD RBI EMIs to rise as RBI hikes repo rate by 40 bps; raises CRR by 50 bps Mumbai: Home, auto and other loan EMIs are likely to increase after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked its key interest rate by 40 bps in a surprise move on Wednesday in an effort to tame inflation that has remained stubbornly above target in recent months.

DEL46 RJ-LD COMMUNAL TENSION 141 arrested after communal violence in Jodhpur Jaipur: As many as 141 people have been arrested so far in connection with communal clashes over the hoisting of a flag before Eid in Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's constituency Jodhpur where a curfew continued for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

BOM2 MH-LOUDSPEAKER-SECURITY Loudspeaker row: Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas Mumbai: Heavy security was deployed at several places in Mumbai and adjoining cities on Wednesday, a day after MNS chief Raj Thackeray urged people to play the Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers wherever they hear loudspeakers ''blaring 'azaan'.

LEGAL: LGD2 SC-RAJIV Rajiv Gandhi case: Will order Perarivalan's release as you are not ready to argue, SC to UoI New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday said the Tamil Nadu Governor was bound by the decision of the state cabinet on the release of A G Perarivalan, who has served over 30 years of his life term in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case and disapproved of his action sending the mercy plea to the President saying it cannot shut eyes to something against the Constitution. LGD7 SC-CHANNEL We will look into this “sealed cover jurisprudence” says SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will look into the issue of “sealed cover jurisprudence” which is adopted by government and prosecuting agencies by handing over “confidential” documents to the court in a sealed cover.

LGD5 SC-TRIBUNALS SC judgements touch policy decisions, must keep in mind separation of powers: AG to SC New Delhi: Attorney General KK Venugopal Wednesday defended The Tribunals Reforms Act of 2021 in the Supreme Court and said that many times the top court through its judgements had waded “into the policy domain” and it should “keep in mind separation of powers”. LGD14 DL-HC- COUNTERFEIT Need to arrest prolific sale of counterfeit products on e-commerce platforms: Delhi HC New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has expressed its concern over the “prolific” sale of counterfeit and knockoff products on e-commerce platforms and said the practice has to be arrested to protect trademark owners as well as the customers. LGD4 DL-HC- TREES Prudent to transplant fully grown trees instead of cutting them down: Delhi HC New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has expressed its concern over the cutting down of fully grown trees and said that it would be logical and prudent to transplant such trees instead of cutting them down and the “self-defeating exercise” by the Forest Department of the Delhi government “needs to be arrested at the earliest.” VN VN

