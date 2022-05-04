Coast Guard chief inaugurates 3-day technical, logistics meet

Indian Coast Guard chief V S Pathania inaugurated a three-day ''XV Technical and Logistics Management Committee Conference'' here on Wednesday.

The conference, being attended by top commanders of the Coast Guard and its senior technical and logistics policymakers from across the country, would deliberate on fleet maintenance through new technology and refit spare management, among others, said a defence release. The theme of the conference is ''Rapid, Reliable and Resilient''. The conference in the past has given many workable solutions to the issues related to maintenance and logistics. In his inaugural speech, the Director-General acknowledged the collective efforts of all towards the challenging task of maintaining the Coast Guard fleet of 256 ships and crafts that are required to be deployed for the safety and security of the maritime installations, rendering assistance to fisherfolk and seafarers besides maintaining strict vigil for any type of anti-national activities. ''The Director-General stressed the need for extensive deliberation on the challenges posed to the maintainers for faster turnaround of the ships under maintenance/refit and creation of repair infrastructure towards self-reliance in the field of maintenance,'' it said.

The discussions with the refitting yards and original equipment manufacturers and their authorised agencies are also scheduled to be held during the final stage of the conference to understand the difficulties faced during the refit and repair of ships and deliberate on the measures to eliminate the bottlenecks, the release said.

With the conduct of the conference, the Coast Guard is enhancing the effectiveness of technical and logistics support to its fleet, it added.

