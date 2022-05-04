Left Menu

Four minors drown in dam in MP's Chhindwara district

PTI | Chhindwara | Updated: 04-05-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 21:25 IST
Four minors, including two sisters, drowned while bathing in a dam located in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district on Wednesday evening, a senior police official said.

The sisters, aged 9 and 11 years, and two boys, aged 7 and 10 years, drowned in the Machagora Dam, located some 40 km from the district headquarters under the Chourai police station area, at around 4 pm, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Agrawal said.

All the deceased were residents of Bariyari village, he said.

On getting information about the tragedy, police reached the spot and fished out the bodies from the water body, the SP added. PTI COR ADU RSY RSY

