Left Menu

SC transfers acid attack case from Bihar to Delhi after victim alleges threats

The Supreme Court has allowed a petition of an acid attack victim to transfer the case, filed by her against her husband, uncle, aunt, and others, from Bihar to the national capital, after she alleged threats and violations of law.A bench headed by Justice Indira Banerjee transferred the case from Sheohar, Bihar, to the Saket district courts complex here.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 21:30 IST
SC transfers acid attack case from Bihar to Delhi after victim alleges threats
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has allowed a petition of an acid attack victim to transfer the case, filed by her against her husband, uncle, aunt, and others, from Bihar to the national capital, after she alleged threats and violations of law.

A bench headed by Justice Indira Banerjee transferred the case from Sheohar, Bihar, to the Saket district courts complex here. “After hearing counsel and on perusal of the pleadings, the transfer petition is allowed… The records pertaining to the case shall be transmitted to the transferee court, at the earliest,” the bench said in its April 21 order.

According to Delhi-based 'Brave Souls Foundation', which filed the petition on the woman's behalf, the then 23-year-old woman was attacked with acid by her husband, uncle, aunt, and friends on January 25, 2018. “She underwent countless surgeries and medical treatments in addition to the mental trauma and anguish the betrayal caused her. Despite the courage and grit displayed by Rima to seek justice, the system, constantly let her down. The Bihar police entrusted with the investigation conducted a shoddy probe and the courts in Bihar granted bail to the accused persons while conducting a trial not conforming to the procedure established under the law,” the petition said. It claimed that the woman was attacked by her uncle twice in 2021, who forced her to withdraw her complaint.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
4
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022