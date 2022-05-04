Left Menu

4 drug peddlers arrested in J-K

Four alleged drug peddlers, including a village head, were arrested in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-05-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 21:31 IST
4 drug peddlers arrested in J-K
  • Country:
  • India

Four alleged drug peddlers, including a village head, were arrested in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. Officers from Police Station Budgam at a checkpoint established at Dedina signalled a vehicle to stop but the driver tried to flee, a police spokesman said.

However, the vehicle was intercepted and three persons on board were detained for questioning and during the search, police recovered nearly four grams of heroin and 350 tablets of Alprazolam from the vehicle, he said.

All three persons, Shahid Ali Rather, Shuja Abbas Malik and Barkat Ali were arrested and booked under relevant sections of law, the spokesman said.

Malik is also a village sarpanch in Budgam district, he said.

Moreover, an absconding drug peddler -- Mohammad Rafiq Rather -- was also arrested. He was evading arrest in an NDPS Act case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
4
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022