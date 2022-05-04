Left Menu

Odisha govt doubles ex-gratia to families of jawans killed on line of duty

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved the enhancement of ex-gratia given to the families of jawans and officers from Odisha, killed during the line of duty, officials said on Wednesday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 04-05-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 21:39 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved the enhancement of ex-gratia given to the families of jawans and officers from Odisha, killed during the line of duty, officials said on Wednesday. The Chief Minister has directed to increase the ex-gratia amount from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

The State government from the time of the Kargil war has constituted an assistance fund for the welfare of the families of jawans and officers of the armed forces or para-military forces killed in action while serving the country. Initially, the assistance amount was Rs 1 lakh, it was increased to Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh in 2010 and 2012 respectively. (ANI)

