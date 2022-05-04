Yellen says U.S. in constant discussions about further sanctions against Russia

The United States is in constant talks with its partners about further sanctions against Russia and could take "additional actions" to pressure Moscow to halt its aggression against Ukraine, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday.

Yellen told a Wall Street Journal conference she would not preview any specific actions, but said further measures were likely "if Russia continues this war against Ukraine."

Russia says its actions are a "special military operation."

