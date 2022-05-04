Left Menu

Boys stripped, beaten up for playing cards

The incident happened at an isolated area on Tuesday. The three local residents saw six boys in the age group of 10-12 playing cards and beat them up with plastic pipes after making them undress, they said.A police official said the mother of one of the boys lodged a complaint with after which a case under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act and IPC was registered and investigations were on.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-05-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 22:00 IST
Hyderabad, May 4 (PTI): A group of boys was stripped and beaten up allegedly by three people for playing cards here, police said on Wednesday. The incident happened at an isolated area on Tuesday. The three local residents saw six boys in the age group of 10-12 playing cards and beat them up with plastic pipes after making them undress, they said.

A police official said the mother of one of the boys lodged a complaint with after which a case under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act and IPC was registered and investigations were on. A purported video of the incident was making the rounds on social media.

