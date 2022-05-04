Two injured in firing in Delhi's Bhajanpura

Two persons were injured after two men opened fire in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area on Wednesday, police said.

Information about the incident was received around 6:10 pm, according to police.

Vishal and Gaurav suffered bullet injuries in the incident, a senior police officer said.

One of the suspects has been identified as Manish Dedha and it seems he had some personal enmity with Vishal, police said.

Gaurav, whose wife is in the police, was injured when he was going home with her, they said.

While Gaurav has been discharged, Vishal is still under observation, police said.

They said that it seems the enmity between Dedha and Vishal was over a love affair. In the past, Vishal had too fired on Dedha and he faces the attempt to murder charge, police said.

Dedha has been previously involved in two criminal cases, they said.

