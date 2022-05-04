Left Menu

Bhajanpura firing: Preliminary investigation suggests personal enmity over love affair, says Delhi police

The preliminary investigation into the Bhajanpura firing in which two persons were injured on Wednesday, suggests personal enmity over a love affair, said the Delhi Police.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 22:58 IST
A visual from northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The preliminary investigation into the Bhajanpura firing in which two persons were injured on Wednesday, suggests personal enmity over a love affair, said the Delhi Police. Delhi Police received a PCR call around 6 pm on Wednesday about a firing in the Bhajanpura area. Police personnel rushed to the spot after the call. The preliminary investigation revealed that two people opened fire upon another duo.

According to Delhi police, in the incident, two persons identified as Vishal and Gaurav received bullet injuries and were taken to the hospital. Gaurav was later discharged while Vishal is still under observation. Notably, Gaurav's wife is a Delhi Police personnel.

Police said the name of one Manish Dedha has emerged as the prime suspect in the incident. It also emerged that he was having personal enmity with Vishal on the issue of a love affair. Manish has been previously involved in two cases while Vishal also has been involved in one case of attempt to murder (firing upon Manish).

Delhi Police is verifying the facts and CCTV footage of the area are being scanned. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

