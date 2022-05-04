Left Menu

Russian troops enter Azovstal plant, top Ukrainian lawmaker says

Updated: 04-05-2022 22:59 IST
Russian forces have entered the territory of Mariupol's Azovstal plant, Ukraine's ruling parliamentary faction head David Arakhamia said in a Wednesday evening comment to RFE/RL.

"Attempts to storm the plant continue for the second day. Russian troops are already on the territory of Azovstal," RFE/RL quoted Arakhamia as saying, adding that as of Wednesday evening contact remained between Ukraine's government and the Ukrainian fighters in the plant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

