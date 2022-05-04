British Virgin Islands acting premier nominated to take over from Fahie
The British Virgin Islands' Acting Premier Natalio Wheatley said on Saturday that he has been nominated to take over the job, in light of elected premier Andrew Fahie's drug arrest in Miami last week.
Wheatley said efforts are underway for Fahie to resign.
