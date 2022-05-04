Delhi logs 1,354 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, daily positivity rate increases to 7.64 pc

Delhi saw a slight dip in its daily COVID-19 cases as the national capital reported as many as 1,354 new infections in the last 24 hours, a health bulletin by the Delhi government informed on Wednesday. The daily case positivity rate increased to 7.64 per cent compared to Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi recorded 1,414 fresh COVID-19 infections with a daily positivity rate of 5.97 per cent. As many as 1,486 people recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 18,56,374.

In the last 24 hours, one person succumbed to the virus. The death toll is 26,177 and the case fatality rate is 1.39 per cent. Delhi has recorded 18,88,404 cumulative positive cases of the infection. The cumulative positivity rate is 4.98 per cent.

As per the official data, more than 17,732 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours in the national capital. In the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination, 5,905 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of these, 3,89 took the first dose and 1,404 took the second dose.

A total of 4,112 people took the 'precaution dose' in the last 24 hours in Delhi. Among children, 17,81,980 beneficiaries in the age group 15-17 years have taken their vaccine jabs so far. (ANI)

