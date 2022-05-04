Elderly shop owner killed in Phagwara

An elderly man was found murdered in his shop here on Wednesday, said police.

Phagwara Superintendent of Police (SP) Harinderpal Singh Parmar identified the victim as Krishan Kumar Bhalla (70), owner of Bhalla Spare Parts shop on local railway road.

The sharp-edged weapons seemed to have been used in committing the crime, he said, adding the motive of the murder was being ascertained.

Though a mobile phone of the victim was missing, it could not yet be known if anything else was taken away from the shop by the killers, the SP said.

“We are screening footage of CCTV cameras,” he said.

A case of murder was registered, he added.

