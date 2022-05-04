Loudspeaker row: MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande booked for 'detering public servant from discharge of duty'

Amid a row over loudspeakers, Mumbai police on Wednesday registered an FIR against MNS leaders Sandeep Deshpande and Santosh Dhuri after a woman police constable sustained a minor injury while taking action against party workers outside Raj Thackeray's home in Shivaji Park area of the city, an official said. The FIR against Deshpande, Dhuri and two others was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 353 (assault of criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 279 (rash driving) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) at the Shivaji Park police station in central Mumbai, he said. One Santosh Sali has been arrested in this connection, he said, adding that a search is on for Deshpande, Dhuri and the driver of the vehicle. Taking a defiant stand, MNS chief Raj Thackeray had urged people on Tuesday to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers wherever they hear loudspeakers atop mosques blaring 'azaan'. On Wednesday, after meeting Thackeray at his residence, Deshpande came out and was speaking to reporters when a police team came towards him and tried to take him into custody. However, Deshpande quickly sat in an SUV and left from the spot. Amid the chaos, a woman police constable fell and sustained minor injury, police said. Taking a serious cognisance of the incident, Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home Shambhuraj Desai instructed Mumbai police commissioner to take immediate action in the case.

Meanwhile, at least eight FIRs were registered against several Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers and 56 persons were arrested across the state till Wednesday afternoon.

Mumbai police took action in the case of playing of Hanuman Chalisa on the terrace of a building in suburban Charkop during the 'azaan' call being given by a mosque on a loudspeaker.

''As there was only one person involved in the act, police will impose a fine of Rs 1,200 on him,'' the official said, adding that one more incident was reported in Chandivali area of Andheri.

Police personnel were deputed outside mosques in most parts of the city to avoid any untoward incident, the official said, adding that there were some attempts to play morning 'azaan' through loudspeakers, but police foiled such bids. Elsewhere in Maharashtra, police registered at least eight offences till Wednesday afternoon against MNS workers and arrested at least 56 of them for playing Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers outside the mosques during the 'azaan', an official said.

Police have taken preventive action against 2300 persons across the state, he said adding CrPC section 149 notices were issued against 7000 persons.

Cases were registered under sections 68 and 69 of the Maharashtra Police Act against 600 persons, he said. At least 1,500 mosques and 1,300 temples took permission to use loudspeakers in the state in the wake the loudspeaker row, he said.

