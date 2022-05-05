Over three quintals of 'ganja' hidden in well seized, two held

Under the ongoing drive against drugs, Haryana Police on Wednesday arrested two accused and seized over three quintals of 'ganja' hidden inside a well in district Nuh.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ansar, a resident of village Golpuri, district Nuh and Mormal, a native of village Khilluka district Bharatpur (Rajasthan). A container vehicle was also seized from the accused, police said.

The police team got secret information that the arrested accused were engaged in the illegal trade of supplying ganja in a Rajasthan registration number container, they said.

After getting information, a check barrier was set up on Nuh-Sohna road near the grain market gate and the container coming from Firozpur Jhirka side was signalled to stop for checking. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 200 bags filled with black ash, police said.

When both the accused Ansar and Mormal were interrogated thoroughly, they confessed that they had brought ganja filled inside 10 bags in the vehicle and the same was hidden inside in a deep well near village Sakras, to evade arrest.

Taking both the accused along, the police team reached the village and recovered 3 quintals and 13 kg ganja from 10 bags inside the well.

