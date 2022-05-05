Left Menu

Abducted Bangladeshi girl rescued from Andhra Pradesh

A Bangladeshi girl who was abducted in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, has been rescued by the city police on Wednesday.

ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 05-05-2022 10:04 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 09:56 IST
Abducted Bangladeshi girl rescued from Andhra Pradesh
Srikanth, CP Visakhapatnam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Bangladeshi girl who was abducted from Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam has been rescued by the city police on Wednesday. Police informed that the girl entered India illegally on April 24 along with other women and stayed in Kolkata for about three to four days with a person named Munir.

Munir sent the victim to Visakhapatnam where Vineet and Dhanlakshmi introduced her to prostitution and confined the girl to a house, police said. "The victim entered India illegally on April 24 along with other women. For about 3-4 days, she was in Kolkata with a person namely Munir who created a fake Aadhar Card number and sent her to Visakhapatnam, where Vineet and Dhanlakshmi introduced her to prostitution," Srikanth, CP Visakhapatnam told ANI.

However, the girl informed her brother in Dhaka about her abduction, who in turn shared it with the city police officials. "When she learned that she was confined to a house and wanted to go back, they did not release her. She sent a frantic message to her brother in Dhaka, who in turn shared it with us ultimately. We're sharing this information with other agencies to look into this human trafficking issue," Srikanth said.

After getting information about the girl's abduction, police immediately responded and rescued the girl.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
2
Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

 Global
3
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global
4
UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022