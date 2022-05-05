Loudspeaker row: MNS leaders Sandeep Deshpande, Santosh Dhuri booked

Amid the loudspeaker row, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leaders Sandeep Deshpande and Santosh Dhuri have been booked on Wednesday under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including assault to deter a public servant from discharge of duty, said Police. The MNS leaders, along with their driver, are absconding.

Deshpande and Dhuri have been booked under Section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 279 (Rash driving), and 336 (endangering life) of the Indian Penal Code. They were booked after a complaint was filed by a police inspector in Shivaji Park Police Station after they sped away in their car when approached by police, injuring a woman police officer in the process.

The police have also arrested one, Santosh Salil in the matter. In Nashik district, a total of 150 Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Party workers were arrested for creating "communal tension".

The arrests are part of 'preventive actions' undertaken by the state police to maintain law and order amid MNS chief Raj Thackeray's appeal to play Hanuman Chalisa on a loudspeaker outside mosques. Earlier on Wednesday, Raj Thackeray reiterated his protest against loudspeakers and said that "Hanuman Chalisa will continue to be played outside mosques till the time government acts and addresses the issue in accordance with the Supreme Court guidelines on loudspeakers."

The loudspeakers row started when the MNS chief on April 12 gave an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, failing which, he warned, MNS workers will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. A case was filed against Raj Thackeray on Tuesday when he appealed to people to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers in the areas where loudspeakers are used for 'Azaan'. (ANI)

