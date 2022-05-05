Five civilians killed by shelling in Ukraine's Luhansk region - governor
Five civilians have been killed by shelling from Russian forces in Ukraine's Luhansk region in the past 24 hours, governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Thursday.
Gaidai said the shelling focused on Sievierodonetsk and Popasna, Hirske and Lysychansk.
